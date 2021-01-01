Investing In the United States, key indices reached new records on the last trading day of the year

Both the Dow Jones Industrial Index and the S&P 500 General Index closed at record highs.

Stateside the stock market year ended on Thursday with new records. On Wall Street, both the Dow Jones Industrial Index and the S&P 500 General Index closed at record highs.

At the end of the trading day, the S&P 500 was up 0.6 percent and rose a total of 16.3 percent this year. The Dow Jones, meanwhile, ended the day up 0.7 percent and the full year up 7.2 percent.

The annual rise of the technology-focused Nasdaq was even more staggering, as high as 43.6 percent.

Although the containment of the corona pandemic and the ensuing economic distress is still badly underway in the United States, the market seems to be somewhat optimistic about the beginning of the year.