Emirati citizens constituted about a third of the total employees at Expo 2020 Dubai, and this came as a result of various initiatives designed to empower Emiratis and develop their skills in all departments of the institution, in addition to the broader Emiratisation efforts in the UAE aimed at unleashing the capabilities of Emiratis and establishing a national workforce that enhances the process of economic development in Country.

Emirati citizens constituted 30% of the total employees in Expo 2020, and most of these citizens (248 employees) worked in the operational operations departments, while 35% of the Emiratis in these departments held leadership positions, and the number of citizens working in the pavilions and exhibitions section reached 56 employees. In addition to 35 citizens in the office of the general manager, while the number of employees in the communications, marketing and sales department reached 32 citizens.

Expo 2020 Dubai embodied its commitment to empowering women, and the percentage of female employees from citizens reached 65%.

Marjan Faraidooni, Chief Human Resources Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Our efforts to recruit, develop and empower Emiratis in all areas of Expo 2020 Dubai were based on a clear vision and approach. The six unique recruitment and career development initiatives we have adopted represent our unwavering commitment to broader Emiratisation efforts. It was established in the UAE, before and during this period, and even after the international event, which spanned six months.

She added, “As we celebrate the number of our visits, which exceeded 24 million, we also celebrate the talents of all the citizens of the Expo 2020 Dubai family, who contributed to ensuring the success of the first World Expo witnessed in our region, which brought the world together in one of the most difficult times.”

Empowering Emiratis has always been a mainstay in the UAE’s efforts to build a competitive knowledge economy, as Emiratisation represented one of the 11 key performance indicators in the UAE Vision 2021, to measure the progress made at the national level.

Therefore, Expo 2020 Dubai launched two cycles of the Comprehensive Apprenticeship Programme, a one-month training program in which trainees had the opportunity to complete a series of classes and skill-building sessions prior to working at the World Expo. In the second cycle of the programme, Expo 2020 cooperated with the Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) to launch the “Tomohi” program, which was very popular, as 2,700 Emirati graduates applied to join it, and only 20 of them were selected to join Expo 2020 Dubai.

Expo 2020 Dubai also launched the Expo 2020 Generation Program, which made available to Emirati graduates between the ages of 18 and 35, and 122 Emiratis were selected as part of the project to participate in an intensive and exciting six-week training program, which helped them develop key operational and leadership skills. Operational and administrative positions, which gave them an unrepeatable professional opportunity.

As for the Expo 2020 Leadership Program, it is the first major training course prepared by Expo 2020 Dubai in particular to establish a consistent level of management and direction for all leaders and managers and to enable them to lead “Expo 2020 style” and the number of participants in it reached more than 200 participants.

Some 130 employees were also invited to participate in the Task Leader Program, an educational initiative designed to equip program participants with the skills needed to become changemakers on their team and in the organization as a whole. The program witnessed the growth of its participants and their promotion to leadership positions at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Expo site outreach program included five job courses and 61 participants, and was developed in 2020 to provide participants with the opportunity to communicate with the site and better understand it in terms of its urban structure, areas and operational aspects necessary to enable each of them to perform their tasks optimally and obtain the best experience Possible job role. The program allowed participants to understand and experience the precise processes of the operational environment at Expo 2020, as well as how these processes relate to other business parts and how work is performed during the event.

The program raised the level of operational awareness of the participants, allowing them to know the best way to carry out work on the Expo 2020 Dubai site at the operational level.

In regards to; In the period after the end of the international event after March 31, 2022, Expo 2020 Dubai has made available to all its full-time or temporary contract employees a career guidance program to help them find new career opportunities after the end of the international event.

This program included remote work sessions that focused on how to formulate a professional CV, acquire interviewing skills, and a professional counseling service, as well as two job fairs and opportunities to communicate with government agencies in the UAE and Expo 2020 Dubai partners, and a talent book that included a brief statement of experience for citizens of employees directed at For government agencies and partners.



