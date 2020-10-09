Investing In September, Apple became the favorite stock of Finnish investors

In September, both Danske Bank’s and Nordea’s customers eagerly traded in US equities. Nordea’s trading service has gained 15,000 new customers this year and the share of small stores has clearly increased.

American In September, Apple’s share was among the most purchased shares by Finnish investors. Anyway, investors traded the shares very briskly in September and were on the “buy side” according to stockbrokers. More subscriptions than withdrawals were also made to the funds.

“For the first time, we had a foreign stock among the top ten stocks. In terms of volume, Apple was ranked in the eight most purchased shares, ”says Nordea’s Vice President, Investment Products. Tanja Eronen.

Danske Bank’s customers also actively traded with Apple. According to bank statistics, Apple was the most bought US stock. Danske Bank accounted for 12 percent of all share trading in September.

The value of Apple’s share has about doubled compared to a year ago. At the beginning of September, the share value fell sharply.

Yet more trading In September, Danske Bank’s stockbroking customers visited the electric car company Tesla, whose share price has increased approximately ninefold in a year. The company’s share price collapsed momentarily at the beginning of September. Finnish investors sold more Tesla shares than they bought.

Of Danske Bank’s customers, Sampo, Elisa, Sanoma, Kesko and Kone were the most net-bought Finnish shares. Thus, more of these shares were bought than sold.

Measured in euros, Nordea’s customers bought the most in Nokia, Wärtsilä, Nordea, Outokumpu and Tieto.

The best-selling Finnish shares at Danske Bank were Nokia, Wärtsilä, Outokumpu, Finnair and Fortum.

Finns small investors have been excited this year to invest in stocks with unprecedented enthusiasm. This was also reflected in active trading in September.

According to Erosen, Nordea’s trading service has gained 15,000 new customers this year.

“The increase in the number of small investors, and especially in those who invest even the smallest amounts, is reflected in the fact that the average size of trades has also decreased and the number of individual trades has increased. More than 40 percent of the stores have been below 800 euros in recent months, ”says Eronen.

Eronen estimates that the reason for the investment is partly the introduction of a share savings account. Within the account, retail investors can use the stock to trade without tax penalties.

“The investment has also been prominently featured in the media. The number of new fund savers has also increased, ”says Eronen.

Share prices declined in September, but by Thursday, for example, the weighted OMX Helsinki 25 index had already returned to a higher level than at the beginning of September. However, the index is still lower than the collapse at the end of February following the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic.

The S&P 500 index, which tracks the development of large US companies, is still below the level of the beginning of September. The index scored 3,500 on the last day of August. On Wednesday, the index ended at 3,419 points. U.S. stocks were, on average, more expensive on Wednesday than in mid-February.

Traditionally, retail investors have been selling stocks when prices have been at their lowest, which may not make sense. This, too, has changed this year. In both March and September, investors bought more shares than they sold.

Investors enthusiasm was also reflected in the funds in September. According to the fund report, EUR 524 million more money was invested in fund units in September than was sold. However, the amount of capital invested in the funds decreased by the end of September due to weak market developments.

The total value of fund investments at the end of the month was EUR 122 billion.

Net subscriptions to equity funds amounted to EUR 381 million in September. Instead, EUR 164 million more was withdrawn from long-term funds than was invested in them.