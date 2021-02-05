The sale price of places tends to fall and that of rents rises slightly. PPAMPicture / Getty Images

Investing in parking spaces becomes attractive for the small saver. Behind the renewed interest in this real estate asset there are several reasons. One is known: it is an accessible investment for anyone who has a few thousand euros in the bank and offers a good return with little risk or effort.

Another, more important, is the increase in the demand for rental places as a result of the pandemic. Although the future of urban mobility is read in a sustainable key, the truth is that now there is a clear preference for private transport to avoid contacts and infections as much as possible. This is encouraging the search for places for rent. And it will be more evident throughout this year, when employees, who previously used public transport, return to their offices and need a place to park their cars, especially in business areas.

This greater demand for rent has caused the rents of the squares – they can go from 50 to more than 300 euros per month – have risen slightly. For example, in the city of Barcelona the increase was 2.2% in 2020 compared to the previous year and in Madrid it was 1.2%, according to the analysis of the Fotocasa portal.

There is another ingredient that places car parks in the sights of the small saver. The sale price tends to fall in some cities. “The prices of the seats, in general, have decreased in the last year with the aim of giving a quick exit to this type of assets in a situation of economic uncertainty”, comments Gregorio Martín-Montalvo, general director of Solvia. In Barcelona, ​​the price has fallen by 5.7% year-on-year in 2020 and by 9.9% in Zaragoza, according to Fotocasa’s records. Although in other cities they have become more expensive, such as Seville and Malaga.

From 10,000 euros

The price range is huge. “In Spain you can buy parking spaces from 10,000 to 50,000 euros as an average price in locations that are not excessively central. These prices also coexist with stratospheric values ​​in some cities where the square costs more than a luxury car ”, argues Alberto Díaz, general director of Capital Markets at Colliers International. It refers, for example, to the 130,000 euros that is requested for a square on Hermosilla street in Madrid.

Many of these owners will have to open their hands if they want to place their assets. “We get customers who need to sell quickly due to financial needs, but if they do not accept a price reduction they will not be able to sell easily”, warns Daniel Lucía Marcos, executive director of ParkingYa! Lucia assures that the investor “is now pushing much more to lower the sale price.”

The new circumstances make the investment in parking spaces more attractive. In fact, in Solvia they believe that profitability will grow this year. “There are more and more places subject to regulated parking systems, parking restrictions in urban centers of cities are increasing and, right now, there is more use of private vehicles,” says Martín-Montalvo. In Solvia they estimate that “we can see a gross profitability of 7% to 7.5% depending on the location, characteristics and size of the car park; it will be gradual throughout the year ”.

The gross yield usually ranges between 3% and more than 6%. Difficult to specify as it is such a heterogeneous market. “In certain districts, such as Moncloa, in Madrid, or Les Corts, in Barcelona, ​​profitability has reached 8.4% in 2020,” says Javier Campdera, real estate agent at Re / Max Merci. Of course, the monthly rent that the investor receives must be deducted from community expenses, real estate tax and possible spills.

Each real estate portal estimates a performance based on its advertisements. According to Pisos.com, it was 5.7% in 2020, 0.2% more than in 2019. Idealista sets the gross profitability of parking spaces at 6.9% in 2020. The portal calculates that the capital with the least profitable garages were Salamanca, with 2.6%, followed by Ourense (3.2%), Pontevedra (3.3%) and Granada (3.4%). In Fotocasa they register that the highest profitability was in Murcia (9.7%), followed by Palma de Mallorca and Seville (8.3%).

More than reasonable returns for a saver looking for a safe investment. “The sector of parking has been enjoying a year-on-year average growth of more than 3% since 2014 and during the previous crisis, it suffered falls of less than 1% per year, so it has proven to be a stable sector, capable of withstanding without suffering too much in the most severe conditions. adverse for the economy ”, reasons Sandra Daza, general director of Gesvalt. It is an investment that does not require financing, involves few expenses and maintenance, and the risk of default is much lower when compared to other types of assets, says Campdera. In addition, it is not governed by the Urban Leasing Law like housing.

The places are sought by “a saver with very long-term perspectives who seeks to protect his capital and obtain a reasonable return with minimal management,” says Alberto Díaz. “The investor profile is very conservative, they settle for returns starting at 3.5% but very safe and they do not generate problems with the tenants. And always thinking of a supplement for his retirement ”, adds Daniel Lucía.

Although this investment is not free of possible inconveniences. “It is always good to remember that in the previous financial crisis many of these investments were illiquid for many years and faced lower demand due to the economic crisis from users,” explains Díaz. For this consultant, the biggest danger is getting the location wrong. It can also happen that the rules of the neighborhood community prohibit renting to a person who does not reside in the building. Without forgetting that a high percentage of the market operates in an opaque way, with black money and without rental contracts. The biggest challenge will be overcoming the pandemic and returning to normalcy that brings back sustainable mobility habits, in which the private car will play a lesser role.

In addition, before the covid, a trend towards changing the use of parking spaces was looming. “In the office buildings of large cities it was observed how a significant number of places reserved for employees were in disuse due to the preference of many workers to travel by public transport. To take advantage of this space, some of the owners of these properties considered allocating that space to the logistics of the last mile, implementing storage areas with the idea of ​​meeting the needs of the increase in electronic commerce and the need for spaces in the centers from the cities ”, says Sandra Daza.