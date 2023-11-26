Of Luigi Ripamonti

How can we cure ourselves tomorrow? Medicine is becoming increasingly personalized. The prospect is to have “tailor-made” therapies for each individual and this is already happening in several cases. The “could” of the initial question, however, does not only concern the prospects that the research opens up, but also their sustainability. Today, high-cost precision therapies for rare or uncommon diseases are “absorbable” by the system precisely because they are so. But if in the future there are treatments “tailored” to measure for small subgroups of patients suffering from widespread pathologies and the costs remain the same as today, we would be faced with a serious accessibility problem.

Strategies to find solutions therefore become vital, leveraging not so much or only industry but above all independent research, at least at the origin, especially the “basic” one, which is indispensable for true paradigm shifts. An objective to which the involvement and valorisation of the skills belonging to universities and research institutes can and must contribute. In the nations that are traditionally the driving force of innovation, it already happens and it would be desirable for it to happen more and more here too, where the skills are there, and of the highest level, to contribute to the creation and implementation of new solutions but also to ensure that the our country does not play a marginal role in the development of advanced therapies. See also An App to protect the heart, prevention program enlists volunteers

Something is moving. The National Center for the Development of Gene Therapy and RNA Drugs is moving in this direction, financed by the Pnrr, which has networked 32 research institutes, 16 companies and also a bank for this purpose. An initiative which includes, among other things, an important training commitment which could prove useful in general for the country’s economy. Perhaps there are others, perhaps not valued enough, and they should be encouraged. The hope is that they will multiply and we can go beyond the possibilities offered today by the Pnrr funds. These are fine as thrusters, but then we have to walk, with conviction, on our own legs.

