The European Union (EU) regulation that will regulate the issuance and trading of crypto assets, known as MiCA, comes into force this Monday, although, as the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has warned, it does not protect investors by same level as the regulations on other financial instruments.

ESMA, the European supervisor, has warned that Investing in crypto assets “continues to carry significant risks.”

On December 19, the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) highlighted the complexity of the MiCA Regulation, and noted that the investor’s vision may not be enough clear on this matter in 2025, due in part to the transitional periods contemplated in the standard.

The CNMV has recalled, like the ESMA, that cryptoassets “will not be covered by an investor compensation system”, such as the one offered in Spain by the investment guarantee fund.

In this sense, the Spanish regulator has highlighted that “MiCA does not provide similar protections for customers of cryptoasset service providers, so if the cryptoasset service provider cannot return cryptoassets, there is no safety net.”

Furthermore, ESMA has stressed that, unlike the rules that regulate traditional investment services, the MiCA regulation “does not require” all providers to “collect information from clients to evaluate their ability” to understand the product.

Given the entry into force of the rule, last Friday the Official State Gazette (BOE) published the repeal of the CNMV circular regarding advertising on crypto assets presented as an investment object, which was approved at the time as there was no European regulatory framework that could respond to the risks of these assets at that time.

This circular established that advertising that provides information on the cost or profitability of a crypto asset should contain clear, exact, sufficient and updated information, in a manner appropriate to its nature and complexity, the characteristics of the media used and the public. objective to which they are directed.

Now, coinciding with the repeal of the CNMV circular and the entry into force of MiCA, The Spanish supervisor has opened a new section on his website in which the fundamental aspects that affect investors and entities that operate with cryptoassets will be collected.

Thus, Investors will be able to consult the main aspects of the regulations that affect them and they will have access to basic recommendations for investing in these products, placing special emphasis on the new protections established by MiCA, but also on the risks involved in investing in cryptocurrencies.

In additionentities will have a summary on the CNMV website of the obligations that they will have to follow if they want to operate with these assets, as well as the notification and authorization procedures of service providers on cryptoassets, among other information.

Within its investor protection policy, the CNMV has announced that in the coming weeks it will carry out new actions to explain to the sector and citizens the most salient aspects of the new regulation.

Before concluding his term as president of the CNMV, Rodrigo Buenaventura, who has been relieved of his position by Carlos San Basilio, pointed out that the rule can generate a feeling of false security among citizens, in the sense of thinking that by being regulated The risks disappear, when nothing is further from reality.