Promoter’s background and management team The investor should first see who is the agent of the company. Promoters and top management are the company’s largest assets. So it is important to get information about them. You will get to know about the working culture of the company by how much experience the promoters have in the business they do.

Company strength The investor should also know what is the greatest strength of the company and what is its position in the industry in which it works. The more you read about the company’s position and strategy, the more you will know about its future.

Financial Summary and Comparative Valuation It is very important to look at the financials of the company. Analysts say that the company should keep an eye on revenue growth, margins, balance sheet strength, working capital, cash flow and other financial parameters of the past 3 to 5 years. It should also be seen whether they have gained much momentum during the last few quarters or one year before the IPs.

Purpose of issue and shareholding after IPO It is necessary to see the shareholding of the promoters before and after the IPO. Promoters’ greater stake in any company is always better for minority shareholders. It is also important to see how much money is coming from the IPO in the business.

Check valuation Valuation refers to the relative price. That is, what is its historical and current financial position compared to the price at which the IPO has been offered. Sometimes the price offered in an IPO can be more or less. It depends on the parameters and profitability ratio of the industry.

Take support of research notes and anchor allocation If you have not been able to check the points suggested above, then you can see the opinion of various brokerages about the IPO. It is publicly available. If you do not understand the notes of one brokerage firm, then look at the notes of other firms. Many times anchor investors like mutual funds, private equity, banks and institutions are the first investors in an IPO. They have a better understanding of the company’s business and future.

Big risk factor Companies have to disclose in the prospectus all the big risks and negatives related to their business. It is important for the investor to read it so that he can know about the huge risk associated with the company. At times, liability and legal issues get entangled with the company, which may affect the company’s prospects in future.

It is expected that the issues will get good response due to increase in liquidity and huge increase in the number of new investors. This is the reason that more and more companies are bringing their issues. If you are also thinking about investing in the primary market, then you should do a thorough investigation about the business model and financial condition of the company before doing so. You will get all the information about the company from the draft red herring prospectus. Although reading these thick documents is very boring work. Therefore, we are giving you 7 such tips which will make you easier to take a decision.