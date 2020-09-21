Promoter’s background and management team
The investor should first see who is the agent of the company. Promoters and top management are the company’s largest assets. So it is important to get information about them. You will get to know about the working culture of the company by how much experience the promoters have in the business they do.
Company strength
The investor should also know what is the greatest strength of the company and what is its position in the industry in which it works. The more you read about the company’s position and strategy, the more you will know about its future.
Financial Summary and Comparative Valuation
It is very important to look at the financials of the company. Analysts say that the company should keep an eye on revenue growth, margins, balance sheet strength, working capital, cash flow and other financial parameters of the past 3 to 5 years. It should also be seen whether they have gained much momentum during the last few quarters or one year before the IPs.
Purpose of issue and shareholding after IPO
It is necessary to see the shareholding of the promoters before and after the IPO. Promoters’ greater stake in any company is always better for minority shareholders. It is also important to see how much money is coming from the IPO in the business.
Check valuation
Valuation refers to the relative price. That is, what is its historical and current financial position compared to the price at which the IPO has been offered. Sometimes the price offered in an IPO can be more or less. It depends on the parameters and profitability ratio of the industry.
Take support of research notes and anchor allocation
If you have not been able to check the points suggested above, then you can see the opinion of various brokerages about the IPO. It is publicly available. If you do not understand the notes of one brokerage firm, then look at the notes of other firms. Many times anchor investors like mutual funds, private equity, banks and institutions are the first investors in an IPO. They have a better understanding of the company’s business and future.
Big risk factor
Companies have to disclose in the prospectus all the big risks and negatives related to their business. It is important for the investor to read it so that he can know about the huge risk associated with the company. At times, liability and legal issues get entangled with the company, which may affect the company’s prospects in future.
