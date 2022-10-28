In November of this year, at UN Women we celebrated, in coordination and within the framework of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), the XV Regional Conference on Womena unique mechanism in the world that, for almost half a century, has been monitoring progress on gender in Latin America and the Caribbean.

On this occasion, the efforts of this intergovernmental forum in Buenos Aires will be focused on the promotion and adoption of comprehensive care systems.

Faced with this aspiration, the response of representatives of Latin American and Caribbean governments is usually that they agree, but that they are concerned about the costs that the development of a system of these dimensions and complexity may have.

It is a legitimate concern, although the truth is that, if implemented well, a good care network not only guarantees a return on investment, but will also leave large dividends for society.

Regarding financing, it is clear that, at least in an initial phase, a significant public investment would be required, which is still a challenge. But, if the political will exists, this could be solved with fiscal engineering through taxes associated with care, contributions that come from canons or royalties to specific activities. And, logically, also the support of multilateral organizations.

For long-term financing, there are several options that can be grouped into these three or design a combination of them:

Through the contribution of the budget, by means of general taxes collected by the State in general income.

Individual insurance against the risk of “being in a situation of dependency”. They can be public insurance with compulsory contribution or private insurance.

Care funds that could constitute a solidary financing alternative based on contributions to social security or taxes directly associated with this fund. One possibility is to establish contributions (from a progressive approach) of the workers who contribute to social security or create a tax that has this fund as its destination. Having a fund can avoid later problems of dismantling the policy in the face of a change of government, but it brings to the table the difficulties that countries with high rates of informality have, especially for women, in the event that the contribution comes exclusively from the social Security.

What do companies gain by making this investment?

The economic contribution of unpaid work in Latin America is equivalent to an average of 20% of the gross domestic product (GDP) and women make 70% of this contribution, according to an ECLAC study. If this work is paid and recognized, we would be unleashing enormous economic potential that can lift millions of people out of poverty.

Preschool education and child care improve physical development, especially in very poor settings. The effects last into adulthood, positively impacting earnings and employment prospects.

Several recent studies indicate that investing in childcare infrastructure and services could generate up to three times more jobs than the construction sector.

Time spent on unpaid care and domestic work is the main obstacle for women to participate fully in the labor market. A good investment in care systems would facilitate their incorporation into the workforce.

Assistance to the elderly, disabled, or in a situation of dependency, reduces hospitalizations, avoids overloading health systems and allows for more efficient investments, something particularly relevant in the context of population aging.

Investment in care policies generates a service economy that produces returns for society, boosting local economies by improving household income. After the financial impacts of the pandemic in Latin America, this can be a driver of recovery.

These arguments constitute, in my opinion, sufficient evidence to set aside those unilateral perspectives that only identify the costs of a policy and do not evaluate the social and economic benefits that flow from care systems.

For this reason, when we talk about care systems, we like to say that they generate a triple dividend:

They improve the social and economic conditions of girls, boys and people in situations of dependency,

They reduce gender gaps in terms of wages and participation of women in the labor market, formalizing a large part of the informal work of care and

It has positive effects on GDP, employment and tax revenue.

In other words: investing in care benefits the whole of society.

Maria Noel Vaeza is the Regional Director of UN Women for the Americas and the Caribbean.

This text is part of a series prior to the Regional Conference on Women, organized by UN Women and ECLAC to be held from November 7 to 11 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO at Twitter, Facebook and Instagramand subscribe here to our ‘newsletter’.