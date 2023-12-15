IInflation is once again an issue when it comes to investments. It's actually always the issue of investing. After all, you don't spend the money in order to increase it and be able to buy more later. However, you can only buy more if the return on the investment is higher than the devaluation of the money.

So when it comes to outdoing inflation by investing money, it is always important to think about how long money should be invested. Of course, the longer you have to go without the money, the more difficult it is to answer the question of how high the devaluation of money will be during this period and what return is needed so that the money does not become less valuable.