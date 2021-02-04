No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Investing How did the little Reddit channel sway the power of the entire money world? This is what r / Wallstreetbets is all about

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
February 4, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

HS’s Youtube channel hosts background mini-documentaries and interviews on economic, political and foreign topics.

The general public’s attention to WallStreetBets rose at the turn of the year when Citron Research, the founder of the analytics site Andrew Left estimates that the value of shares in the US GameStop chain will fall and said it will shorten the company’s shares.

It was opposed by a huge number of Reddit users accustomed to daytime and spending time on the chaotic and meme-focused Wallstreetbets channel. Reddit users responded to Left’s statement by buying shares in Gamestop at a shocking force.

This triggered an internet revolt against WallStreet investment companies.

In the video above or With HS’s Youtube account supplier Miki Inkiläinen and a financial journalist Joonas Turunen review the course of the Wallstreetbets saga and consider its significance.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.