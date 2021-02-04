Investing How did the little Reddit channel sway the power of the entire money world? This is what r / Wallstreetbets is all about

HS’s Youtube channel hosts background mini-documentaries and interviews on economic, political and foreign topics.

The general public’s attention to WallStreetBets rose at the turn of the year when Citron Research, the founder of the analytics site Andrew Left estimates that the value of shares in the US GameStop chain will fall and said it will shorten the company’s shares.

It was opposed by a huge number of Reddit users accustomed to daytime and spending time on the chaotic and meme-focused Wallstreetbets channel. Reddit users responded to Left’s statement by buying shares in Gamestop at a shocking force.

This triggered an internet revolt against WallStreet investment companies.

In the video above or With HS’s Youtube account supplier Miki Inkiläinen and a financial journalist Joonas Turunen review the course of the Wallstreetbets saga and consider its significance.