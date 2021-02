At the end of January, the share of Gamestop, which was subject to severe price fluctuations at the turn of January – February, rose sharply. The share price peaked at $ 483.

Game trading company The value of Gamestop’s share rose nearly 104 percent on Wednesday. The company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Gamestop’s share rose sharply at the end of January. The share price peaked at $ 483. At the end of Wednesday night, the company’s stock paid $ 91.7.