Investing Gamestop’s share price has risen more than 860 percent since the beginning of the year, now it may fund the price increase by selling new shares

Gamestop released its results on Tuesday. The company’s online sales have grown exponentially, but the market was still disappointed with the result.

Memi-equity chemistry raised by gaming chain Gamestop plans to trade investors for new shares, the company said on Tuesday. Gamestop’s share price has risen more than 860 percent this year.

Gamestop released late last night Finnish time last its results for the last quarter of the year. The company’s result almost quadrupled compared to the last quarter of 2019. Fourth quarter earnings per share were $ 1.19 per share. The corresponding result a year earlier was $ 0.32. The reported results describe the fiscal year ending at the end of January.

At the same time, the company’s sales decreased by 3 percent from the previous year. The company’s net sales in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $ 2.12 billion, compared to nearly $ 2.19 billion in the previous year.

Fallen the figures are based on a drastic downsizing of the store network and a shift towards an e-commerce-driven sales strategy. During the year, the company closed its stores in Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark, among others.

Indeed, the company’s online sales grew 175 percent during the fourth quarter and 191 for the full year. In the last quarter of the fiscal year, more than a third of Gamestop’s sales were made online, up from just 12 percent a year earlier.

The company’s result fell short of the news agency According to Reuters market expectations. Also The Wall Street Journal reportedthat the valuation of the company ‘s share fell in the secondary market of the stock exchange by about 10 percent.

Gamestopin the share has risen completely unreasonably during the first half of the year. In the background is, among other things, a shopping frenzy launched from Reddit’s Wallstreetbets forum, an electric car billionaire Elon Muskin the Tweets on the stock and the desire of Wall Street big players to benefit from the sharp rise in the company’s share price.

The company’s share paid $ 18.84 at the end of the last trading day in December. Its highest price was on January 27, when the stock was valued at $ 347.5 at the end of the day. The share price had thus soared to more than 1,700 percent.

Over the past week, however, the share’s valuation has fallen sharply. At the start of trading last Wednesday, the stock was valued at $ 217.8, ending Tuesday at just $ 181.75.

Market commentators have expected the company to take advantage of its increased share price by issuing new shares for sale. The company is also considering this option. According to Reuters, it has been considering putting new shares up for sale since January.

They would go on sale during fiscal year 2021, which is practically the end of January 2022.

According to Newzo, who specializes in data analysis, the size of the U.S. video game market was about $ 41.3 billion at the end of last year.