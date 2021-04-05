Investing Gamestop share of gaming chain plunged 12 per cent – due to the company’s announcement of a $ 1 billion share issue

Even a $ 1 billion share issue would finance the company’s transformation.

Many the US gaming chain Gamestop, which has been the subject of speculation by small investors, once again felt the rapid mood swings of investors.

The company’s share price fell 12 percent on Monday before the stock market opened after the company said it was planning to sell a stock lot worth up to $ 1 billion to take advantage of speculation on the share price.

Small investors were excited to buy Gamestop shares on Reddit with the start of the fervor.

Company said it plans to market up to 3.5 million shares and use the proceeds to revamp its business model.

According to Reuters, the company does not have to sell shares at the current price but can issue them over time.

Gamestop’s share price has more than doubled so far this year.

The company warned investors that the share price could fall “significantly”.

Gamestop had submitted a share subscription prospectus to the authorities in December, entitling the company to issue one hundred million new shares.

The company said no shares were sold for that issuance opportunity prepared in December.

As a separate release from the share issue announcement, Gamestop said its global sales for the nine weeks prior to the fourth day of April rose by about 11 percent.