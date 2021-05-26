Investing Gamestop and AMC courses on the rise, shortcuts in trouble

The shares are on the popular discussion site Reddit’s Wallstreetbets column.

Game store chain Shares of Gamestop and cinema company AMC Entertainment were on a brisk rise in New York on Wednesday.

Share prices rose to their highest level in months, Reuters news agency said. Gamestop was at its wildest at 17 percent and AMC at 17.6 percent.

The shares of the companies are a popular discussion site on Reddit’s Wallstreetbets column.

Gamestop’s share price has risen 80 percent since the May low. The corresponding price increase for AMC is 118 percent.

Shares large price increases have forced some investors who have sold shares short to liquidate their investments and buy shares to cover loans, estimates the CEO of the S3 analysis company Ihor Dusaniwsky To Reuters.

According to data collected by the company, 20.3 percent of Gamestop shares are currently sold short. The corresponding figure for AMC is 20.6 percent.