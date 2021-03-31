Investing Finns invest less often than Swedes – according to Aktia, this is due to the fact that Finns’ savings are spent on paying off a mortgage

46 per cent of Finns have share or fund holdings, compared to 62 per cent in Sweden. According to the CEO of Aktia Bank, Finns see mortgage repayment as the most important way to save.

Under half of Finns invest in shares or funds, says a survey commissioned by Aktia.

At the same time, the bank surveyed consumer investment in Finland and Sweden. 46 per cent of Finns said they owned shares or fund units, compared with 62 per cent in Sweden.

According to Aktia, the average savings and investments of Finns as a whole are also lower than those of Swedes. One third of the Finnish respondents to the survey said that they have no savings or investments at all.

However, interest in investing seems to have increased somewhat in 2020. The number of Finns holding fund units increased by five percentage points compared to the previous year.

There was also growth in groups that had previously invested less than average. The share of those investing at least once a year increased by five percentage points among young people aged 18 to 24, by four percentage points among women and by five percentage points among low-income earners.

Monthly There is a clear difference in the share of savers between countries: 41 per cent in Finland and 51 per cent in Sweden set aside money every month.

One explanatory factor for Finns’ lower savings is a different attitude towards mortgage repayments and other forms of saving.

“Many of us have a high threshold to start investing, as paying off a mortgage is still seen as the primary form of saving,” says Senior Vice President, Retail. Carola Nilsson About Aktia.

According to him, it is more common in Sweden that loan periods are longer and not everyone aims to repay the loan in full.

As another explanation, Nilsson sees a slightly different pension system in Sweden, where the pensioner has the opportunity to influence how his or her pension assets are invested.

“For this reason, many Swedes have a good idea of ​​how the stock market works and how returns are generated. This knowledge has also increased all the time, ”he says.

Aktia research on the basis of the higher knowledge of the Swedes is reflected in many ways. In Sweden, investments are more diversified: 42 per cent of Finns invest in only one country, compared to 31 per cent in the neighborhood.

41 per cent of Finns own shares in more than six companies, compared with 59 per cent in Sweden. 37 per cent of Finns have a prosperity plan, and the most common plan for prosperity is among high-income people and young people. 55% of Finns do not have a prosperity plan at all.

Swedes plan to prosper more than Finns: 80 per cent of Swedes seeking prosperity say they invest in shares, funds, housing or forest assets, compared to 40 per cent in Finland.

According to Nilsson, young people in particular are constantly more aware of the role that investment and saving play in accumulating wealth.

In general, he sees a lot of room for improvement in saving Finns and preparing for unexpected changes. For example, based on the survey, only 33 percent of women have made a plan for their own prosperity.

“It has been a good development that women and young people in particular have started investing in monthly savings in the same way as, for example, their mortgages are being shortened. On the other hand, very few still think about how to prepare for unexpected changes in, for example, the family’s financial situation, ”says Nilsson.

According to him, the basics of saving and investing could be taught already in primary school.

“It wouldn’t be a bad idea at all if the school talked about how the interest rate phenomenon and mortgage repayment work. Surprisingly many Finns are afraid of investing because their own knowledge of the matter is perceived as too little, ”says Nilsson.

The survey commissioned by Aktia was carried out by Prior Konsultointi in December 2020 and January 2021. The survey involved 1,729 Finns and 1,000 Swedes aged 18–75. When calculating the results, the data were corrected to correspond to Finns and Swedes according to age, gender, place of residence and income.