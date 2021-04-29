Investing Finnish banks have EUR 12 billion “extra” in their bank accounts, which according to Aktia would have generated dividend income of hundreds of millions

According to Aktia’s chief economist, the weak growth potential of the economy affects the wage development of Finns. In an environment of low wage growth, the importance of the return on invested assets of households is emphasized.

Finns The value of investment assets was approximately EUR 230 billion at the end of last year, Aktia Bank estimates in a report published on Thursday.

The bank counts deposits, shares, mutual funds and life insurance savings as investment assets. According to Aktia, the clearly largest item of investment assets is low-yielding deposits.

“We estimate that households have additional deposits of around EUR 12 billion. If that amount had been invested on the Helsinki Stock Exchange, it would have generated approximately EUR 300 million in dividend income for Finnish households last year, ”says Aktia’s Chief Economist. Lasse Corin in the bulletin.

According to Corin, it would be essential for the prosperity of Finns that additional deposits be invested in instruments with higher return expectations, such as shares or funds.

For accounts the assets invested do not provide a return in the current interest rate environment. The European Central Bank is expected to keep interest rates in the euro area close to zero for a long time to come.

At a time when the return on deposits has been insignificant, changes in the value of life insurance, mutual funds and shares have increased household wealth by almost € 40 billion in ten years.

In addition to changes in value, there is also a return on investments, for example in the form of dividends, which further increases the total assets of private investors.

Corinin according to the importance of the return on fixed assets of households is emphasized in an environment of low wage developments.

He believes that the weak growth potential of the Finnish economy and structural challenges will have an adverse effect on expected wage developments. Therefore, the opportunities for households to increase their wealth through work are weak.

Over the next ten years, the average growth potential of Finland’s gross domestic product is estimated at about 1.0 per cent. The weak potential is due in particular to the declining working-age population.