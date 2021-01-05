Investing Every Finn is a listed capitalist, even if he or she does not directly own any shares – the state’s equity portfolio has a pot of EUR 6,600 per citizen

The state received more than a billion euros in dividends this year. Neste’s phenomenal success has inflated state ownership and dividends the most.

Multi The Finn got excited about investing in shares last year. Interest rates are at record lows, meaning there is no return on traditional fixed-term accounts or other fixed-income investments.

In addition, when the crown epidemic in the spring weighed on stock prices to fall sharply, the Finns went to the so-called shopping edge.

According to the Bank of Finland’s statistics, in January – September last year, households bought more Finnish shares for EUR 1.6 billion. At the end of September, households owned shares in Finnish companies totaling EUR 37.3 billion.

Equity investments are not evenly distributed. About one-fifth of households have some equity investments. By far the wealthiest people have the most equity.

Even those who have not been able or willing to participate in the investment boom can be comforted by the fact that the Finnish system invests on behalf of the citizens. A total of EUR 210 billion has been invested in public and private pension funds. They secure the payment of earnings-related pensions.

Also the state has a large equity portfolio. State shareholdings are mostly canceled from the beginning of the last century, when capital was scarce in Finland. The state wanted to participate in the construction of industry so that industrialization would not be dependent solely on foreign capital.

Since then, state-owned companies have been listed on the stock exchange and have gone through mergers and other acquisitions. Although shares have also been sold on many occasions, the state is still one of the largest shareholders in companies on the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

At the beginning of December, the value of state-owned listed shares totaled approximately EUR 36 billion.

In some in the companies, the state held a majority stake for a long time. These companies are thought to have such important national benefits that it is not desired to leave their fate entirely under the control of private capital. Fortum and Finnair are now among the listed companies.

The oil refiner Neste was for a long time a so-called strategic ownership, but this line was abandoned by a decision of Parliament a couple of years ago. The state still owns more than 44 percent of the company.

Neste has been a lucky possession for the state as the renewable diesel it has developed has become a huge success.

The value of the liquid has more than quadrupled in three years. Of the market value of the state’s equity portfolio, almost EUR 20 billion is Neste alone.

State The share portfolio is so large that a calculated share of almost 6,600 euros is enough for every Finn.

The equity portfolio has also produced nice dividends. In 2020, dividends received by the state amounted to as much as EUR 1,079 million. It could cover, for example, the annual cost of treating all cancers.

Attitudes towards the state’s equity portfolio often depend on the political position. While stocks perform well, right-wing parties have traditionally been of the view that the state should not interfere in business.

Therefore, holdings should be seen by many right-wing politicians as preferring to sell and use the money even to reduce government debt. 36 billion could pay off about a third of Finland’s national debt.

Left-wing politicians have been more positive about the role of the state in companies.

Professor of Finance at Aalto University Vesa Puttonen performed in the summer In the HS, that state ownership be distributed to citizens and thus strengthen domestic ownership.

On the other hand former Coalition MP and successful entrepreneur Eero Lehti presented in Kauppalehti in November the opposite idea. The magazine believes the state should take on a lot more debt because the state is now getting it at a negative interest rate.

The money would buy so many shares that the state could comfortably cover the costs of an aging population with their income.

Also HS was playing in August with the idea that the sustainability gap for decades to come would be paid for by the return on the equity portfolio. Approximately EUR 250 billion in equity investments would be needed to annually finance the EUR 10 billion sustainability gap with dividend income.

The problem, of course, is the high risk associated with both stocks and lending rates.