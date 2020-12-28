No Result
Investing European stock markets on the rise, Helsinki up 0.9 per cent plus

December 28, 2020
Tulikivi’s share price rose by more than 20 percent in the morning.

European stock exchanges were on the rise on Monday.

After noon, the Stoxx 600 index, which tracks the price development of listed companies in 17 European countries of various sizes, was 0.6 per cent positive, as it had been when the stock exchanges opened.

In Helsinki The OMXH index was 0.9 per cent higher than the closing price on the previous trading day.

Tulikivi, which manufactures storage fireplaces, had risen by more than 20 per cent, and the nanotechnology company Nanoform Finland had risen by more than 10 per cent.

The airline Finnair’s share price was also rising by more than eight per cent at EUR 0.68.

