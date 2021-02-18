Investing Do hedge funds manipulate Gamestop’s sharp rise in share prices? The U.S. Congress hears the main cruisers of the stock swing, HS shows live at 7 p.m.

The sharp rise in Gamestop’s stock was one of the hottest topics in the stock market in late January and early February. Now the US Congress will hear the main participants in the course sport at 7 pm Finnish time.

The United States the House of Commons Economic Committee is today hearing five men on the exceptional price volatility of the Gamestop share of the gaming retail chain.

At the end of January, Gamestop’s stock rose hundreds of percent in a short time to about $ 350. The rapid rise was followed by a rapid decline and now, on February 18, the company’s share costs about $ 46.

The hearing will take place at 19:00 Finnish time. HS will show it live.

The Finance Committee consults with the CEO of the trading application Robinhood Vlad Tenev, CEO of Reddit Steve Huffmania as well as a tubettan Keith Gill, which is considered to be the initiator of Reddit’s “Gamestop stock revolt”.

In addition to them, the CEO of the hedge fund Melvin Capital will be heard Gabriel Plotkin and CEO of Citadel Ken Griffin.

Griffin is a billionaire and one of the big supporters of the Republican Party.

According to news agency Reuters, the hedge fund executives heard by Congress are among “Wall Street’s most powerful gamblers”. In front of Congress, they exceptionally have to open their business to the public.

Gamestopin the sharp rise in the stock was one of the hottest topics in the stock market in late January and early February. What was interesting about the phenomenon was, among other things, that in connection with it, a number of small investors seemed to mourn the big players on Wall Street who had sold Gamestop and other troubled companies short.

In practice, the short sale is about the fact that the hedge funds in question had bet on a fall in Gamestop’s share price.

When Gamestop’s share price rose, Melvin Capital had to record big losses on its Gamestop bet. The company has not said the size of the loss, but it is about billions of dollars. Citadel, a hedge fund led by Griffin, invested about $ 2 billion in Melvin Capital at the end of January.

The story associated with the small investor uprising is pulling, but its veracity has already been questioned end of January. In early February, the suspicions received additional coverage, among other things CNBC reportedthat, in fact, many large investors fed and also benefited from Gamestop’s drastic rise in price. So, in addition to the insurgency of small investors, it was a kind of internal struggle on Wall Street.

As Gamestop’s share price falls, many Reddit investors suffer huge losses.

Now in addition to hedge funds and Reddit players, Robinhood, a trading platform favored by retail investors, will be at the heart of the consultation. At the end of January, it restricted trading in sharply rising stocks. Restrictions applied to shares in Nokia and Gamestop, for example.

The measure infuriated representatives of both Democrats and Republicans.

“We need more information about Robinhood’s decision to restrict private investors’ ability to trade stocks while hedge funds can trade as they wish at the same time, ”wrote Democrat congressman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez On Twitter on January 28th.

In another tweet, Ocasio-Cortez stressed that this was a serious matter. He is a member of the House Economic Committee.

Texas Senator representing the Republican Party Ted Cruz tweeted that he “completely agrees” with Ocasio-Cortez.

Law firm Chapman Albin said it is investigating the matter on behalf of Robinhood app users who have been affected by the measures and who have lost their money after investing in Gamestopp through the app.

News agency Reuters and CNBC anticipate the congressional hearing. In anticipation, the greatest interest is in, among other things, whether Citadel or Griffin’s Robinhood influenced the decision to restrict trading.