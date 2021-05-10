Investing David Rönnberg, CEO of Musti Group, sold the company’s shares for millions of euros

David Rönnberg still owns more than two percent of the company’s shares.

Pet Supply Company CEO of Musti Group David Rönnberg has sold its shares in the company.

According to an announcement published by the company that runs the Musti ja Mirri chain on Monday, Rönnberg sold 125,000 shares on Friday for a total value of EUR 3.95 million.

Following the transactions, Rönnberg owns 2.31 percent of the company’s shares. At the closing price on Friday, the value of Rönnberg’s 775,000 shares is EUR 23.9 million.

Musti Group’s result grew strongly in the first half of the year. The company has benefited from the increase in the number of new pets during the Korona period. Must’s operating profit increased to EUR 6.1 million in January – March, from EUR 2.1 million a year earlier. Net sales rose to EUR 82.4 million from EUR 68.4 million.

Net sales were boosted in particular by the growing number of new customers and own stores. In stores, sales increased by 21.5 per cent and in online shopping by 24.1 per cent.

Announcement of results In connection with last week, the company updated its long-term financial targets. The company now aims to increase net sales to at least EUR 500 million by the financial year 2024 and increase the adjusted ebita margin to at least 13 percent.