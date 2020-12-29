Investing Danske Bank’s survey: Finns’ confidence in their own prosperity weakened in the spring

Women believed they were less prosperous than men.

Danske According to the Economic Peace Survey survey published by the Bank on Tuesday, about 25 per cent of Finns believed in their prosperity at least to some extent.

In 2018, the same question has been asked in a slightly different wording, but at that time, 42 percent felt they could get rich at some point in their lives.

The survey conducted by YouGov Finland was carried out on 2–21 March. March 2020, but it was only released now.

At that time, the coronavirus was spreading.

3,022 Finns responded to the survey.

Specially women’s belief in their future success is weaker than men’s, Danske Bank says in a statement.

As many as 42 per cent of female respondents do not believe at all that they can become wealthy at some point in their lives, while the corresponding proportion for men is clearly lower, around 30 per cent.

What the younger the respondent is, the more optimistic he is about becoming wealthy, Danske says. More than half of those over 55 do not believe in their chances of prosperity at all, while only seven per cent of 18-24 year olds are pessimistic about their prosperity.

Just over a third of the respondents said they invested in shares, securities or the like. Most investors were found in the 25-34 age group.

Only less than seven percent of the assets are deposits, shares or fund units, says Danske Bank Finland’s Vice President, Investment Region Ville Orava in the bulletin.

On the other hand The data show that Finnish households have increased both their bank deposits and their investments in listed shares this year.

In the summer, deposits exceeded the EUR 100 billion mark, reminded Finnvera, a special state financier, in its own annual report published on Tuesday.

“Household wallets have thus accumulated consumer spending and also a desire to spend money, even though many sectors of trade have amassed a lot of consumer euros. The consumption margin applies in particular to a wide range of services. Companies in the service sectors have quite good times ahead, if only they can still wait for demand to dissipate, ”Finnvera predicted next year’s outlook.