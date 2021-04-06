Investing Credit Suisse records billion losses due to Archegos Capital’s losses, two executives fired

Risk Management Director Lara Warner and Investment Bank Director Brian Chin were allowed to leave.

Swiss Credit Suisse Group announced a write-down of EUR 4.4 billion, or approximately EUR 4 billion, in financial liabilities related to the investment company Archegos Capital Management.

At the same time, it fired two of its directors, the bank’s chief risk officer To Lara Warner and the Director of the Investment Bank Brian Chinille.

The bank announced on Tuesday that it would make a pre-tax loss of CHF 900 million (EUR 813 million) in the first quarter and cut its dividend proposal.

Giant losses behind was a former hedge fund investor Bill Hwangin founded by a fairly unknown investment company, U.S.-based Archegos Capital Management, which, according to media reports, was managing approximately $ 10 billion in assets.

The funds invested with the loan capital were much higher. When the share prices did not develop as expected, the shares of the investment company were forced to sell when the shares secured by the liabilities no longer covered the liabilities.

The losses of the Swiss bank were increased by the liquidation of the heavily indebted invoice financing company and growth company financier Greensill Capital in March.

Credit According to Suisse, the bank’s investment banking operations were otherwise “very strong”.

All of the bank’s asset management units had increased their profits year-on-year, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, the company said in a statement.

According to a source in the news agency Bloomberg, the Swiss bank sold Archegos-linked shares for $ 2.3 billion, or about $ 1.95 billion, last week.

Greensill Capital had borrowed about $ 10 billion from Credit Suisse and helped clients further invest them. Now, according to Bloomberg, those funds have been frozen.