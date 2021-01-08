Investing Bitcoin continues its rise: The value of the cryptocurrency has doubled in a couple of weeks, and now the value has already exceeded the limit of $ 40,000

The value of Bitcoin has fluctuated sharply this week, but has risen again to new record highs.

Cryptocurrency the value of bitcoin continues to grow to new records and has exceeded the $ 40,000 threshold for the first time.

On Friday afternoon Finnish time, the value of bitcoin was approximately $ 41,555, or approximately EUR 33,918. Bitcoin crossed the $ 40,000 threshold as early as Thursday night, but at the time, the value was above $ 40,000 for just minutes. On Friday, the value of bitcoin has been $ 40,000 higher until 10.37.

Bitcoin is an open source cryptocurrency whose value is not tied to any production, commodity or debt.

Its appreciation has been strong recently. Last week, the value of the cryptocurrency rose to a new high of $ 34,000, up from $ 20,000 just two weeks earlier. Thus, the value of Bitcoin doubled in less than three weeks.

The value of the cryptocurrency has fluctuated greatly in previous years.

Fast the rise in value has raised doubts about the collapse of the value of bitcoin. The last time it collapsed suddenly was three years ago.

Experts described the rise of the cryptocurrency for HS earlier this week for example, worrying and speculative.

“Even if its market price goes up, that doesn’t mean its importance is growing. The increase in value is more or less arbitrary, ”said, for example, the Bank of Finland’s Digital Counselor. Aleksi Grym.

Read more: The value of Bitcoin has risen sharply in a month “arbitrarily” and, according to experts interviewed by HS, it is a worrying sign – “The Dutch tulip bubble comes to mind”

On the other hand for example, according to the US news agency Bloomberg, more and more well-known investors have started investing in bitcoin.

Many believe the value of the cryptocurrency will rise further and consolidate its position. For example, the director of the asset management company Blackrock Rick Rieder has said he believes Bitcoin has come to stay.

Although cryptocurrencies have gained wider acceptance, they are still very unpredictable high-risk investments.