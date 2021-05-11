Investing Bank of Finland: There was a significant change in Finnish investments in the interest rate year, the size of equity funds exceeded that of fixed income funds

At the end of March 2021, Finnish shareholdings totaled EUR 236.2 billion. The funds caught € 143.6 billion.

Finns In March, equity funds overtook fixed income funds as Finland’s largest type of mutual fund, says the Bank of Finland.

According to the central bank, the mutual fund debt of mutual funds, ie fund capital, also increased to a record high during the interest rate pandemic.

At the end of March, the fund’s capital totaled EUR 143.6 billion and the Finnish equity funds’ fund debt was EUR 60.7 billion. Equity funds grew by EUR 6.2 billion in the first quarter of this year.

According to the Bank of Finland, increases in the value of investment targets increased fund unit debt by EUR 5.1 billion. In addition, net subscriptions to equity funds amounted to EUR 1.1 billion.

At the end of March, households owned EUR 11.5 billion worth of Finnish equity fund shares.

Households’ quoted shareholdings rose to a record high of EUR 48.9 billion. 90 per cent of the shares owned by households were in Finnish companies.