Investing Bank investor Seppo Saario: Poor investment is the biggest source of inequality in Finland

If Finns had kept their account assets in a listed index fund for the last twenty years, many of the poor would have prospered, Seppo Saario estimates. But even more Finns have suffered from poor investment regulations for pension assets.
For subscribers
Juha-Pekka Raeste HS
2:00
“Olipa fresh thing, ”the investor Seppo Saario said after reading Helsingin Sanomat, the economist Branko Milanovićin new studies. According to them, a new class of the prosperous has emerged in the world, with both good earned income and capital income.
The growth of this set explained a significant part of the increase in inequality in the United States, Milanović estimates.
Topics related to the article
.
#Investing #Bank #investor #Seppo #Saario #Poor #investment #biggest #source #inequality #Finland
Leave a Reply