Investing Asia is the eternal promise of the stock market. HS Vision figured out how to invest there.

Asian stock exchanges are beyond the reach of many Finnish equity investors. This is how Chinese and Thai companies can invest.

Asian the rise has been one of the great stories of the 21st century in the economy. In addition to China’s soaring growth boom, especially in Southeast Asia, the economies of many countries have risen from a modest baseline to the brink of middle classization.

In the investment market, however, Asia suffers from the stamp of eternal promise. Over the past three years, the Shanghai Stock Exchange has risen 20 percent, the same level as Europe. Over the same period, the Thai stock market has stagnated and the Malaysian stock market has even fallen.