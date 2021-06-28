No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Investing Asia is the eternal promise of the stock market. HS Vision figured out how to invest there.

by admin_gke11ifx
June 28, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Asian stock exchanges are beyond the reach of many Finnish equity investors. This is how Chinese and Thai companies can invest.

Asian the rise has been one of the great stories of the 21st century in the economy. In addition to China’s soaring growth boom, especially in Southeast Asia, the economies of many countries have risen from a modest baseline to the brink of middle classization.

In the investment market, however, Asia suffers from the stamp of eternal promise. Over the past three years, the Shanghai Stock Exchange has risen 20 percent, the same level as Europe. Over the same period, the Thai stock market has stagnated and the Malaysian stock market has even fallen.

.

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

%d bloggers like this: