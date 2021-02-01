Investing An ordinary father started Reddit mania in his basement, which shook the investment world – Now he is telling his motives for the first time in public

An investor known as DeepF-ingValue on Reddit’s WallStreetBets online forum started a movement that has shaken the investment world. “I didn’t expect anything like that,” he says in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

I am just an ordinary guy. So says an investor who turned the world’s attention to a company called GameStop. At the same time, he led his herd of online followers into a bizarre market rally where millions are made one day and lost the next. “I didn’t expect that,” says the 34-year-old Keith Gill.

.