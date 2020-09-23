Investing Alternative investment targets are of interest to ordinary Finnish private investors – OP again brings a new fund alongside successful products

Housing funds taught Finns that you can invest in small amounts other than in shares and fixed income funds. However, alternative investments involve risks that have not been tested in a crisis.

Alternative The supply of investment properties in Finland continues to grow as more and more Finns look for money-generating properties outside equities and fixed-income investments.

Banks have added alternative investment funds to their portfolios, many of which are also available to retail investors, and there is no end in sight to the development.

OP is currently launching a new alternative investment fund called OP Alternative Portfolio. It is a continuation of OP’s popular housing, forest and service real estate funds.

OP Alternative Portfolio’s portfolio managers are authorized to seek returns from investors on a wide range of investment targets, which include real estate, solar power plants, fiber optic networks, wineries, farmland and private equity investments in growth companies.

“Customer demand,” explains OP’s Director of Asset Management Kai Kalajainen the creation of a new fund.

“It’s not just this year, but over the last five, demand has been growing all the time.”

OP Alternative Portfolio is aimed at private investors who already have knowledge of investing. The fund’s minimum investment is 1,000 euros, which eliminates small monthly savings enthusiasts.

Aktian Chief Financial Officer Niina Bergring says that investors have an urgent need for alternative forms of investment because risk – free fixed income investments have become so unattractive.

Due to central bank stimulus measures, interest rates on government bonds and other low-risk debt securities have even fallen below zero. Risk-free returns are no longer available in the debt securities market.

“Since the financial crisis, central banks have virtually manipulated interest rate curves to make future yield expectations impossible,” says Bergring.

“If you now buy loans from developed countries, you are practically guaranteeing yourself a negative real return.”

As its name implies, alternative investments offer an alternative way to diversify your own investments outside of equities.

“It’s a new component that aims to bring diversification and security alongside equity risk.”

Aktia is still setting up a new alternative investment fund this year, focusing on infrastructure projects. Investment targets include public and private energy, transport and telecommunications projects. The fund is marketed to Aktia’s institutional customers.

According to Bergring, infrastructure investments are attracted, among other things, by the stimulus measures planned by the states, which often target green infrastructure.

For consumers marketable alternative investment funds became popular in Finland In the 2010s. The biggest success story has been the housing fund OP-Vuokratuotto, founded by OP in 2013, in which more than 40,000 Finns have invested.

According to OP Kalajainen, the popularity indicates that Finns are looking for versatility and ease in their investments.

Previously, securities investments were made mainly in equities and fixed income funds. Investments were made directly in housing and forests, but many did not have sufficient capital or expertise to do so. It was not even possible to think about investing in infrastructure.

Through the funds, you can become a housing or forest investor with small money. Another good aspect is that investing through funds brings diversification into investment assets.

“Instead of owning one rental apartment, you can own a rental income fund that has a lot of apartments and is run by someone. Instead of a forest plot, you can own a share of a large pot of forest property all over Finland and get professional care for the investment, ”says Kalajainen.

For banks, alternative investment funds have been a good source of income as equity fund price competition has intensified. For example, OP-Rental Income’s annual management fee is 1.9 percent. When the size of the fund is already about 1.5 billion, the portfolio manager accumulates Antero Tenhusen almost EUR 30 million per year in management fees for the fund in charge.

Subscription and redemption fees do not go to the fund in the fund but to the fund itself.

Alternative the weakness of investments is their poor liquidity. The nature of the investments is such that they may be difficult to sell and their value cannot be easily assessed during the investment period.

Exchange-traded shares or fixed income securities can be traded at any time during the opening hours of the exchange, but in infrastructure or energy projects, the fund’s assets are easily stuck for years.

Equity and fixed income funds are priced in the market every day, but changes in the value of a forest, wind farm or plot of land are more difficult to assess. This poses a risk of error or pull.

Generally, the value of alternative funds is calculated four times a year using external appraisers. These four dates are also the times when you can buy units in the fund or sell your own units.

OP’s new Alternative Portfolio fund has different external experts for different investment types, from whose estimates the current value of the fund is compiled.

Financial Supervision According to last year’s report, real estate funds had room for improvement in valuation and risk management.

For alternative funds, problems could be caused by a situation where a large number of investors would want their money out at the same time. Then the fund might have to sell the property at a bad price to get paid off to redeemers. In practice, however, the funds may delay the payment of money or redemptions may be completely closed by order of the Financial Supervisory Authority.

Banks are trying to reduce this risk by making it clear to investors that alternative funds are intended for long-term investment. The fee structure of the funds is also usually such that redemptions during the first years become expensive.

Alternative investments require vigilance from the market supervisor. The financial crisis created big problems for products that were not as liquid as investors thought. At the time of the crisis, some securities linked to the housing market were not traded at all in the United States.

In Finland, OP’s main competitor Nordea has not started setting up its own housing or forestry funds. The bank currently offers its customers a Capman real estate fund with a minimum investment of EUR 5,000. Other illiquid investments, such as corporate loans and private equity, are also available to professional investors.

Research company Deputy Director of Morningstar Matias Möttölä says that there has long been a trend in Europe for professional investors to seek returns outside of fixed income and equity investments. In the case of private investors, no such international boom in alternative asset classes has been seen.

This is partly due to the restrictions placed on supervisors in different countries on how such funds may be sold to retail investors.

Aktian Bergring says the risks associated with alternative investments need to be made clear to investors. Illiquid investments must not be sold to investors without their understanding.

“I’m in with the regulator agrees that it must be careful that these are offered responsibly.”