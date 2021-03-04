Investing Alexandria-Pankkiiriliike plans to be listed on the stock exchange’s First North – the company is known for aggressively selling expensive investment products

Alexandria is still, above all, a seller of investment products produced by other companies. Many of the funds it sells are managed by SEB Bank.

Alexandria Brokerage plans to be listed on the First Exchange list of the Helsinki Stock Exchange during the first half of this year.

“At the end of the year, we announced that we had launched a strategic investigation into a possible listing of the company on the First North list. The study is progressing on schedule and we are still ready to implement a possible listing during the first half of 2021, ”says the CEO and the majority owner. Jan Åkesson company bulletin.

Has been operating in Alexandria since 1996 came back years known for the rather aggressive sale of often expensive investment products to individuals. Since then, legislation on the sale of investments has been tightened and customer protection has improved.

However, despite its name Brokerage, Alexandria still appears to be primarily a sales organization for investment products produced by other companies.

It has always been a particularly active seller of so-called structured investment products. They are often associated with a high return potential but also a high risk. Alexandria currently has structured products issued by Danske Bank and BNP Paribas.

Last at times, like other asset managers, it has also invested in funds that invest in real estate, forests and other real estate, for example.

Alexandria funds are also so-called fund of funds that invest their assets in funds maintained by other service providers. The portfolio management of several Alexandria funds is completely outsourced to the Swedish bank SEB.

Last year, the value of assets invested in Alexandria funds increased to EUR 624 million. The company’s turnover was EUR 34.8 million and operating profit more than doubled to EUR 6.8 million.

“In 2020, we managed to respond well to the changed circumstances and increase our turnover and significantly improve our profitability. Our employees and tied agents did a wonderful job challenging year, and I am particularly grateful and proud. The good work of our staff was also visible to our wide customer base, our customer satisfaction rose to an all-time high in 2020, ”says Åkesson.