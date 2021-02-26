Investing Airbnb, which was hit hard by the stock market, released a result that exceeded expectations, the liberalization of tourism may accelerate its growth in the future as well

Airbnb’s result exceeded analysts’ expectations. The spread of the coronary vaccine and the lifting of travel restrictions may accelerate its growth in the future.

Short-term Airbnb, which provides accommodation services, published its first interim report as a listed company on Thursday night in Finnish time. Airbnb’s result was clearly better than the expectations of the analysts following the company.

The company’s net sales in October – December were $ 859 million, EBITDA, ie profit after current expenses, was a loss of 21 million and a net profit of 3.9 billion.

According to the company, most of the billion losses are related to the stock exchange listing that hit the last quarter and the related share-based payments to employees.

Airbnb exceeded expectations. Analysts expected the company’s revenue to remain at about $ 740 million, EBITDA to drop to about $ 133 million and earnings to $ 3.1 billion in loss.

Yahoo News and CNBC, among others, reported on market expectations late Thursday night Finnish time.

“Today’s result exceeded expectations,” said a senior analyst at Third Bridge Dan Thomas news agency Reuters.

According to Thomas, Airbnb’s result speaks volumes about the resilience with which short-term rental companies survived the pandemic. The company’s result also raises expectations that the home rental business may accelerate the broader recovery of the accommodation business this year.

Yet in the spring of 2020, talk of a result exceeding expectations would have felt like a downright miracle. The entire travel industry seemed to collapse as a result of the coronavirus, and also the CEO of Airbnb Brian Chesky declared that “traveling as we know it is dead”.

Now the company praises the “tenacity” of Airbnb, which speaks its results. The company’s full-year net sales fell by 22 percent compared to 2019. That is a good result when you compare, for example, the figures for Finnish accommodation. According to the forecast of Mara, the interest group for the tourism and restaurant services industry, the turnover of accommodation operations will decrease by 46 per cent year-on-year.

Demand for rental cottages, on the other hand, was record high in Finland. The popularity of rental cottages probably tells a bigger story than the big picture of tourism, which is also likely to explain Airbnb’s relatively good success. People have preferred a way of staying where they can isolate themselves from others and stay in their own circumstances.

In the future, Airbnb expects tourism to recover. It is easy to see the cover for expectations, as there is enough pent-up demand for tourism and as vaccinations increase, more and more people will be able to travel with confidence. Accommodation like Airbnb may still seem like a safe option.

“Our performance from 2020 shows that Airbnb is a resilient and inherently adaptable company,” Chesky said on Thursday in a earnings release, according to news agency Reuters.

“Traveling makes a comeback, and we’re ready for it.”

This was the company’s message to investors as well. It stressed its readiness for a world where travel restrictions are lifted.

Airbnb published its results at a time when its share was in sharp decline. For example, 9 percent of its stock melted on Thursday.

The company went public on the New York Stock Exchange in early December. The listing was the largest in the U.S. in 2020, and the value of Airbnb immediately rose to more than $ 100 billion.

The listing was followed by a sharp rise in share prices. In the IPO, Airbnb shares were sold to investors for $ 68. During the first trading day, the stock rose 112 percent of the listing price, and on February 11, the stock’s valuation peaked at nearly $ 220.

At the end of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, the company’s stock was worth about $ 182. Measured at market value, the company was valued at $ 108.7 billion.

The result seemed to have a calming effect on the market. In Friday’s premarket trade, the company’s stock was up slightly at 12 noon.