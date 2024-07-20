Investindustrial’s takeover bid for Piovan: aiming for delisting from Piazza Affari

Automation Systems Spaportfolio companies Investindustrial VIII SCSp (fund headed by the group of Andrea Bonomi), has signed with Pentafin Spa a contract to take over the 58.35% of Piovan’s capital, corresponding to 61.17% of the securities net of 2,474,475 treasury shares.

Takeover bid with delisting at 14 euros

As reported Milan Finance, following the closing, amandatory takeover bid on Piovan at the value of 14 euros with dividend (for a total of 438 million of euros) with the aim of reaching the delisting. The value of 14 euros represents a 13.8% premium compared to the closing price of the previous day (12.3 euros) for a capitalization of 660 million. The stock was trading at 100% prior to the offer. 12 times The price/earnings ratiothe proposal is made with an evaluation of 14 times.

In the event that a dividend distribution is decided before the closing, “the price for each share will be reduced accordingly by an equal amount”, the company specifies. The Piovan stock was listed on the Milan Stock Exchange in October 2018 to 8.3 euros with a capital raising of over 170 million. The main shareholders of the Piovan group are Pentafin (the family that runs the company) with 58.35% of the shares, followed by the Israeli billionaire Ruthi Wertheimer with 6.47%, followed by treasury shares (4.79%). Below 1% there are several investment funds held by Azimut, Arca and Mediolanum.

The Piovan family reinvests 25%

Pentafin, the current main shareholder of Piovan, will reinvest in the capital of the buyer with a participation of 25%. According to the agreements, it is expected that Nicholas Piovan And Philip Zuppichin continue to serve respectively as executive chairman and chief executive officer of the company.

Automation Systems (Investindustrial) has also signed with 7-Industries Holding BV (Werheimer’s family office) a purchase and sale agreement for the purchase of a further 6.47% of Piovan, corresponding to 6.78% net of treasury shares. Consequently, at closing the buyer will hold a total stake of 64.82% of the capital corresponding to 67.96% net of treasury shares.

Andrea Bonomi, Chairman of the Industrial Board of Investindustrial, explains that «the Piovan group represents a perfect synthesis of the type of investments that Investindustrial prefers: family business in a strategic and rapidly evolving sector such as automation systems, where the Piovan group represents excellence in the world and on which Investindustrial intends to focus…. This significant investment will allow a further consolidation of the company’s leadership in the sector, as well as a strengthening of the company’s international positioning through the penetration of new markets and application segments. Investindustrial has already gained important experience both in the automation sector with the investment in Omnia Technologies, and in launching public purchase offers in Italian companies in order to accompany them in ambitious long-term development projects, as done with Guala Closures And The Doria in Italy”.

The advisors

Investindustrial availed itself of the law firm Chiomenti as legal advisor, the law firm Skadden Arps (for the US law aspects related to the transaction) and the law firm Paul Weiss (for the legal aspects related to the financial structure of the transaction).

Pentafin was advised by Mediobanca as financial advisor and Latham & Watkins as legal advisor. 7-Industries was advised by Clifford Chance as legal advisor.