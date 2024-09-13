Home World

Investigators led by Thomas Goger, head of the Center for Combating Child Pornography and Sexual Abuse of Children on the Internet, have succeeded in striking a blow against a child pornography ring. (Archive photo) © Sven Hoppe/dpa

Police officers and prosecutors uncover a child pornography network on the dark web. During searches, they come across disgusting material.

Hanover/Bamberg – They set up a platform on the Internet where young musical talents were supposedly supposed to register. In reality, the criminals had completely different goals. Seven men aged between 41 and 53 from several federal states are in custody on suspicion of distributing child pornography.

During a raid on an apartment in Thuringia – according to information from the “Bild” newspaper in Erfurt – a twelve-year-old boy was rescued from a situation that gave rise to suspicions of child abuse, the investigating public prosecutor’s office in Bamberg announced, without going into details. The child is now back in the care of his parents. “At the moment there is even much to suggest that further abuse was only prevented by the timely intervention of the investigators,” said senior public prosecutor Thomas Goger, head of the Center for Combating Child Pornography and Sexual Abuse on the Internet (ZKI) at the public prosecutor’s office.

Second blow within months

It is the second blow against one of the child pornography rings, which often operate internationally, within a matter of months. In the spring, 19 suspects were arrested in Germany and France. The proceedings were conducted by the Hanover Police Department – and were reportedly also the starting point for the new arrests. “The findings obtained in the spring and the continued investigations by the special commission “Dia” set up at the beginning of the year led the investigating authorities to other suspects who are said to have acted out their paedophile tendencies together,” the investigative authority said in a statement.

Over 50 dolls found

The Attorney General’s Office is now reporting that photos and videos allegedly showing the abuse of children have not only been made available on the darknet, but have also been actively shared. During searches of homes and workplaces, the police also seized some disgusting material – in addition to huge amounts of data storage devices, more than 50 child dolls, including seven sex dolls in the shape of children. Possession of these is prohibited.

“The meticulous work of the investigators has led to an impressive investigative success for the second time in less than half a year,” said Gwendolin von der Osten, President of the Hanover Police Department. The evaluation of the seized files should now help to identify possible victims, but also lead to the trail of other suspects.

“It is already clear that the uncovering of the extensive and long-standing network and gang structures, as well as the shutdown of the initiation platform referred to by the scene itself as the ‘German Paedophile Forum’, is a serious blow to paedophilia,” the statement said.

Not only active online

In total, the police have 620 pieces of evidence in their possession. “This alleged gang is said to have not only networked in the digital space, but also met in real life for activities, sometimes approaching potential underage victims,” ​​the Attorney General’s Office said.

The Bamberg Public Prosecutor’s Office, where a central office for combating crime on the Internet is located, has issued arrest warrants at the Bamberg District Court against seven suspects from Bavaria, Schleswig-Holstein, Berlin, North Rhine-Westphalia and Thuringia. Three of the men are said to have lived together in a shared apartment in southern Hesse.

They are being investigated on suspicion of gang-related distribution of child pornography content. They are said to have been active as administrators and moderators on child pornography platforms on the Darknet. Several suspects are said to have made partial confessions. dpa