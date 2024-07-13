The Russian Investigative Committee has formed a task force after the plane crash in the Moscow region

The Investigative Committee (IC) of the Russian Federation has formed an operational group following the crash of the Sukhoi Superjet 100 in the Moscow region. The agency also showed video from the scene.

It is noted that the most experienced investigators and forensic experts of the Investigative Committee are working on the criminal case. They found the black boxes and sent them for decoding. In addition, the fuselage fragments and other material evidence will undergo examination.

Investigators are also questioning witnesses and continuing to inspect the crash site of the SSJ-100. “Investigative actions are being carried out on the territory of the plant where the plane was undergoing maintenance,” added the official representative of the Russian Investigative Committee, Svetlana Petrenko.

A Gazprom Avia passenger plane crashed on July 12, three people did not survive. Earlier, the IAC posted photos of the black boxes from the plane. Experts managed to extract information despite severe mechanical damage.