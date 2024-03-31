Investigators seized documents related to Crocus City Hall from the Ministry of Emergency Situations

Investigators seized documents from the departments of the main directorate of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Moscow region related to inspections of the fire safety condition of Crocus City Hall, writes TASS with reference to law enforcement agencies.

As the source noted, the department seized documents related to control and supervisory activities in the concert hall. In particular, specialists must analyze data on whether inspections were carried out, whether violations were identified, and how their elimination was monitored.

Earlier it became known that the process of recognizing Crocus City Hall visitors as victims continues. Spectators of the concert hall and other concerned citizens continue to contact the Investigative Committee (IC) of the Russian Federation.