The Investigative Committee of Bashkiria decided to publicly explain on Instagram the facts established during the investigative measures in the case of Vladimir Sankin, convicted of the murder of a man who had previously served a sentence for pedophilia.

The Ufa court last Thursday found Ufa citizen Sankin guilty of premeditated murder and sentenced him to eight years of imprisonment in a strict regime colony. At the same time, the jury asked the court for leniency when sentencing.

As the investigators explained, on that fateful evening, the man offered the teenagers who came to his apartment to show their genitals for 1,500 rubles. They refused and freely left their homes, it is noted that no one held the minors or threatened them.

Out on the street, the children started throwing snowballs at the window of a 54-year-old local. At that moment, in a state of alcoholic intoxication, the defendant passed by, to whom the guys hurried to tell about their visit to the pervert’s apartment.

Then Vladimir Sankin, significantly surpassing the landlord physically, decided to deal with him. The defendant in the case severely beat the victim, and then for more than four hours forced him to lie in the cold without outer clothing and shoes, as a result of which he subsequently died.

The Investigative Committee drew attention to the fact that the convict did not act in conditions of necessary defense and extreme necessity, moreover, he had the opportunity to apply to the law enforcement agencies.