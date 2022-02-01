Home page world

Who is the unknown dead from the North Sea? © Police

The mysterious discovery of a dead man in the North Sea was 28 years ago. He was murdered, but no one ever missed him. The police are making another attempt.

Wilhelmshaven – The unknown man was very tall, wore a business or college tie and expensive slippers. But since the German border guards fished the dead man out of the North Sea west of Heligoland in 1994, his fate has been unclear.

The body had injuries to the head and upper body and was weighed down with weights. That suggests the man was killed. 28 years later, the German police, together with foreign authorities and universities, are trying to solve this so-called cold case.

The police in Wilhelmshaven and the Oldenburg public prosecutor’s office published a reconstruction of the face and photos of the tie and shoes on Tuesday. They asked the public for help.

