The Investigation Department of the ICR in the Chelyabinsk Region refused to initiate a criminal case on the fact of his death for the relatives of the nationalist Maksim Martsinkevich (Tesak), who died in the pre-trial detention center, writes RIA News with reference to the lawyer Alexei Mikhalchik.

“We learned about this from a source close to the investigation; we have not been officially notified yet,” the lawyer said. “As soon as we are notified, we will challenge this decision, since we believe that Maxim was killed.”

On September 16, the Main Directorate of the Federal Penitentiary Service for the Chelyabinsk Region reported that Martsinkevich had committed suicide in SIZO-3 and left a suicide note. The prosecutor’s office is conducting an investigation into the incident.

Martsinkevich received a sentence in a colony for attacks on people whom he considered drug dealers, as well as for extremism.