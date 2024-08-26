The Russian Investigative Committee responded to international inquiries regarding the attempted assassination of Simonyan and Sobchak

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation (IC) has received responses to international inquiries as part of its investigation into the preparation of assassination attempts on RT TV channel editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan and journalist Ksenia Sobchak, reports RIA Novosti.

“Responses to international requests were received, and other investigative and procedural actions were carried out,” the case materials say.

Earlier it became known that investigators conducted additional interrogations of three victims in the criminal case about the assassination attempt on Simonyan and Sobchak. The investigation of the case was completed. Lawyer Dmitry Dzhulai, who is defending one of the defendants in the case, reported that the defendants have begun to familiarize themselves with the case materials.