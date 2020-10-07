A criminal case has been opened on the fact of pollution of beaches in Kamchatka. Svetlana Petrenko, an official representative of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR), announced this to Lente.ru on Wednesday, October 7.

According to Petrenko, the case was initiated under Part 2 of Article 247 (“Violation of the rules for the handling of environmentally hazardous waste”) and Part 2 of Article 252 (“Pollution of the marine environment”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Related materials

As established by the investigation, the pollution occurred in the period from September 1 to October 3 in the water area of ​​Avacha Bay in the area of ​​Khalaktyrsky beach, as well as in three bays – “Babya”, “Bolshaya Lagernaya” and “Malaya Lagernaya”, within the boundaries of the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and Elizovsky municipal district of Kamchatka Territory.

According to the TFR, the marine environment was contaminated with oily components, including phenol. Because of this, the color of the water in the ocean changed, and benthic echinoderms and marine animals began to die. Two surfers also suffered from pollution – they received chemical burns of the cornea of ​​the eyes.

According to the first studies of coastal water samples, there is a pollutant similar to industrial oil or other substance with oily components. As Petrenko noted, the ICR is checking all possible sources of pollution, including the territory of nearby landfills with burials of pesticides.

Earlier, Rosprirodnadzor admitted technogenic causes of water pollution in Kamchatka. The appearance on the shore of Khalaktyrsky beach of many dead fish and sea animals became known on October 2. Dead animals were found in three more bays, and phenol and oil products were detected in three areas of the Avacha Bay.

Governor of the Kamchatka Territory Vladimir Solodov instructed the regional Ministry of Health to additionally examine the injured surfers and threatened to be fired in connection with the incident. On October 7, it became known that due to what happened in Kamchatka, at least 60 surfers were injured – they received corneal burns and complained of nausea and skin reactions.