Investigative Committee opened a case after blowing up a car in Belgorod, an IED was laid under the bottom

In Belgorod, investigators opened a criminal investigation into a car explosion that injured three people. This was reported to Lente.ru by the press service of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

According to the agency, while the car was moving, an improvised explosive device (IED), which was planted under the bottom, detonated.