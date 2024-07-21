Investigators open new case on torture in Rostov prison hospital MOTB-19

Investigators have opened a new criminal case in connection with torture in the Rostov interregional prison hospital MOTB-19, where prisoners were tied up and given injections. This was reported by 161.RU with reference to the relevant resolution available to the editorial board.

The investigation is currently ongoing against unidentified individuals. Investigators are studying materials related to events from January 1, 2018 to January 8, 2020.

In February, the court sentenced the former heads of the medical institution for organizing a “torture conveyor belt” – the former head of security and operational work of the hospital, Alexander Lyakh, received 7.5 years in prison, the former head of the psychiatric department, Darya Pozdnyakova, received 6 years, and psychiatrist Anastasia Potorochina was sentenced to 5 years. On Lyakh’s orders, doctors falsified documents regarding the period of patients’ restraints, as a result of which they developed bedsores due to prolonged lying down, were given haloperidol, were not taken to the toilet, and were not fed. 21 prisoners became victims of torture, and complaints were received from 60 victims.

The torture system was revealed in 2020 after an inspection by the regional Public Monitoring Commission (PMC). The first criminal case was opened. Lyakh was arrested two years later.