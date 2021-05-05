I.In the case of the “NSU 2.0” threatening letter affair, the police are more and more committed to the hypothesis that the alleged author stole the data of his victims without the police being involved. As the head of the “AG 211” in the Hessian State Criminal Police Office, Hanspeter Mener, made it clear on Wednesday in a press conference by the LKA and the public prosecutor, he now almost rules out the involvement of Hessian police officers – also because he has “deep trust in his colleagues” have.

He admitted that there were still many unanswered questions, such as how the author got to the Frankfurt lawyer Seda Basay-Yildiz’s address shortly after the move, which had a blocking notice. With the usual trick of posing as a “colleague”, this cannot have happened in this case. Because at that time the address was only known to the lawyer and her family, the police station responsible for them, the state security and employees of the LKA. When Basay-Yildiz moved, the authorities blocked her new address. Nevertheless, the threatening letter writer mentioned this in another email shortly after the move. This time, however, there was no telephone query from anywhere. The LKA had set up a safety mechanism that “intercepted” all inquiries that the police authorities received from outside.

Data transfer on the Internet

There were several other options for the new address to become known, says chief investigator Mener. So it could be that the author was able to find out the new address through the personal environment of the lawyer or by passing on data on the Internet. Mener explains that the suspect, who comes from Berlin, focused on the Hessian police, of all things, by the fact that Basay-Yildiz has a connection to Hesse. That seems the most plausible.

The investigator also sees no connection with the right-wing extremist chat group of the 1st police station in Frankfurt, who was head of the Frankfurt criminal investigation department before being transferred to “AG 211”. According to Mener, the fact that in the course of the lawyer’s data query in August 2018 the group to which the officer belonged, who was logged into the said computer at the time of the address query, was uncovered.



Still, many of the answers remain speculative. For example, it is unclear how the author was able to get hold of the police internals, which he mentioned above all in the earlier threatening letters. Mener said the information was freely searchable on the internet. So far it had always been said that these data were not “open”, so the investigators were put on the track, the author must be a member of the police.

Which is unclear

The hypothesis also includes the assumption that the accused pretended to be a colleague at the police station and queried the data in this way. Why the officials in question could not remember such a call remained unclear on Wednesday. Mener said it could be that there were these calls, but that the officers did not admit it during the interrogations. That now needs to be clarified. He could well imagine that someone would still be found who could remember.

The head of the Frankfurt public prosecutor’s office, Albrecht Schreiber, made it clear that the arrest of the 53-year-old man from Berlin was far from over. The accused is urgently suspected of being the “author of all threatening letters”. He can also be considered as the acquirer of the data. The investigation would now be “continued with the same intensity”, because there were still questions. It must be clarified whether there are helpers or accomplices and what happens to the data from the Hessian police stations. Schreiber also said it was a good sign “that the anonymity of the Internet is no longer complete. The camouflage coat has become full of holes. “

The chief prosecutor responsible for the investigation, Sinan Akdogan, provided further details about the access. The emergency services waited on Monday evening until the suspect was at his computer and it was switched on. Then they arrested him. Various data carriers and a weapon were found in the apartment. What this would have been useful for is still being examined.