TASS: Natalia Vovk, accused of murdering journalist Dugina, served in the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Ukrainian citizen Natalia Vovk (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring)accused of murdering Russian journalist Darya Dugina, served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was reported by TASS with reference to court documents.

The documents obtained by the agency state that Vovk “has the necessary level of military training and conspiracy, conditioned by her service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.” She has been charged in absentia with murder in a generally dangerous manner by a group of persons by prior conspiracy and for reasons of political hatred. Vovk has been arrested in absentia and is on the international wanted list.

On August 20, 2022, a car carrying Darya Dugina was blown up in the Moscow region. The FSB stated that the explosion was planned by Ukrainian special services, and the perpetrator of the crime was Natalia Vovk, who fled to Estonia. On April 25, 2023, a member of the Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) Bogdan Tsyganenko was put on the wanted list. According to security officials, he provided Vovk with fake license plates and documents.