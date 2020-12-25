Investigators of the Ministry of Internal Affairs asked the court to detain for two months the former CEO of the Petropavlovsk company Pavel Maslovsky, who is believed to be involved in a large embezzlement, writes TASS…

Earlier, searches were carried out in the office of the Petropavlovsk subsidiary Pokrovsky Rudnik. The group of companies stated that they are not associated with existing employees.

According to RBK, Maslovsky is considered to be involved in the theft as part of an organized group of the mine’s funds. The source of the publication explained that we are talking about the sale of real estate at an inflated cost.

Note that Petropavlovsk is one of the largest gold mining companies in Russia. Its main assets are located in the Amur Region. The main shareholder of the company is Yuzhuralzoloto, he owns 24.39% of the shares.