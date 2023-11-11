Investigators in Sochi opened a criminal case for causing death by negligence after the death of 30-year-old football player and coach Alexei Lesin. This was reported on November 11 by the press service of the Investigative Department (ID) of the RF Investigative Committee for the Krasnodar Territory.

According to information from the Investigative Committee, after the death of the athlete, an inspection was organized, as a result of which it became known that eyewitnesses found the man in the water and pulled him to shore.

“Based on its results, as well as for the purpose of objectively and comprehensively establishing the circumstances of what happened, on behalf of the head of the investigative department A.K. Maslov, a criminal case was opened for causing death by negligence (Part 1 of Article 109 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation),” the message says in Telegram channel.

The press service noted that employees had already inspected the scene of the incident, as well as seized recordings from video cameras and interviewed eyewitnesses and acquaintances of the deceased. In addition, a forensic medical examination was ordered, the preliminary results of which show that Lesin’s death was the result of drowning.

His father Sergei wrote about the death of football player Alexei Lesin on his social network page on November 6. The athlete was found dead on the Black Sea coast in Sochi. According to local media reports, Alexey could have drowned in the Adlerovsky district of the city. Farewell to the athlete will take place on November 12 in Cheboksary.

Later, on November 8, the father of the deceased said that his son died from asphyxia and choked. According to him, the athlete was in the karaoke bar with the team until three o’clock. Then this bar closed, and the young people went to another establishment, where Alexey was not allowed, according to the dress code. Sergei said that at five o’clock his son left another bar and then walked towards the sea. He was found at about eight o’clock, a relative of the deceased added. The father noted that the investigator did not provide any more data, although cameras were installed along the entire coast, from the recordings of which everything should be visible.

Lesin began his football career for the Cheboksary team, then played for Krylya, Bomik, Khimik-August and LAVA. He was also involved in coaching.