Investigators identify suspect in connection with murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO

Investigators working on the murder case of UnitedHealthcare insurer CEO Brian Thompson have detained a man for questioning, according to reports The New York Times who cites three officials as sources. The insurance company’s 50-year-old CEO was shot dead last Wednesday in Manhattan by an assailant with his face covered in what police called a “brazen targeted attack.”

UnitedHealthcare CEO shot dead in Manhattan

The suspect has been identified thanks to information provided by a person who saw him at a McDonald’s, according to one of the officials cited by the American newspaper, and is detained in Altoona, Pennsylvania. The man had a gun, a silencer and fake identification cards similar to those investigators believe the killer used in New York.

Police had been searching for a suspect since the Wednesday morning attack on Brian Thompson outside a Midtown hotel and believed the killer left New York by bus shortly afterward. Video footage of the shooting showed that the suspect was an expert in firearms, able to remove a jam in his weapon in the middle of the attack, police said after initial investigations.

The shooting prompted a large police deployment in search of the alleged murderer, who fled on foot and then got on an electric bicycle and entered Central Park.

In recent days, New York authorities had tightened their grip on the suspect in the shooting death of the CEO of the insurance company UnitedHealthcare, Brian Thompson, according to New York Mayor Eric Adams. “The fence is closing,” Adams said at a Police Athletic League Christmas event in Harlem.

Over the weekend, photographs of the suspect in a taxi emerged as police analyzed thousands of hours of surveillance camera recordings to gain information about the man’s movements. Investigators believe he spent 11 days in New York, arriving on a bus from Atlanta on November 24.

Who was Brian Thompson, the UnitedHealthcare CEO murdered in Manhattan, and what is known about the shooting



According to The New York Timesthe man who was detained at the McDonald’s showed police the same fake New Jersey ID that the man believed to be the gunman presented when he checked into a hostel on Manhattan’s Upper West Side on Nov. 24, according to reports. declared a senior law enforcement official.