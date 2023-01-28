Investigators found seven fingerprints of the alleged victim who accuses player Daniel Alves of sexual assault, on December 30, at a nightclub in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

According to the newspaper El Periódico, the place and positions in which the fingerprints were found will be decisive for the investigation. According to the newspaper, the positions of the fingerprints match the version declared by the victim.

+ Popular among prisoners, Daniel Alves gets into trouble in the Spanish court

The Spanish newspaper ABC reports that the woman accusing the player declared in her statement that she was also attacked in the face during the 15 minutes she was with him in the bathroom of the Sutton nightclub. She said that the former Barcelona player tried to force her to have oral sex and, due to her refusal, would have beaten her with slaps on her face.

The 23-year-old said she tried to leave but the player closed the door. After the attacks, the woman said that Daniel would have dressed and told her to leave after him. The player has been imprisoned for a week in the Brians 2 prison, near Barcelona, ​​and will remain there until the trial, with no date set.