The Russian Investigative Committee identified 131 militants involved in the attack on Ingushetia

The Investigative Committee of Russia has identified 131 militants from Shamil Basayev’s gang involved in the attack on Ingushetia in 2004. This is reported by RIA News with reference to the press service of the department.

Militants attacked law enforcement officers, military personnel and the civilian population of the republic on the night of June 21-22, 2004. 78 people were killed and 113 were injured. The attackers stole a large number of weapons and damaged property.

Investigators found that Basayev formed an attack force of up to 300 people from the Chechen, Kabardino-Balkarian Republics, Ingushetia and other regions of Russia, as well as foreign mercenaries.

Related materials:

The gang attacked police buildings in Karabulak, Nazran, as well as a military unit in the Sunzhensky district and traffic police posts between Karabulak and the village of Yandare. At road junctions and at the entrances to cities, the militants tried not to allow the federal response forces to pass through.

Under the guise of law enforcement officers and military personnel, they stopped cars and checked documents. The criminals dealt with those who showed them their official IDs and stole their weapons.

As part of the investigation, the Investigative Committee established the involvement of 131 persons, of which 68 were convicted and sentenced to long terms of imprisonment, up to life. Criminal prosecution against 52 defendants was dropped because they were liquidated while offering armed resistance. 11 people are wanted. The missing participants in the attack continue to be identified.

Earlier it was reported that investigators, 19 years later, identified the unidentified terrorist who participated in the seizure of a school in Beslan in 2004; he turned out to be a native of Ingushetia, Aslanbek Parchiev.