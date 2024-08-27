Moscow court to consider petition for absentee arrest of former Rusnano top managers

The Moscow court received petitions from investigative bodies to choose a preventive measure in the form of arrest in absentia for former top managers of the state corporation Rusnano Oleg Kiselev and Irina Rapoport. This was reported by RIA Novosti.

They are charged with large-scale embezzlement. The petition for arrest in absentia will be considered by the Meshchansky Court of the capital.