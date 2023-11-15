The Investigative Committee appointed 12 examinations in the murder case of Hero of Russia Irek Magasumov

Investigators have appointed 12 examinations in the case of Hero of Russia Lieutenant Colonel Irek Magasumov about an accidental shot; the officer is suspected of killing a girl. This was announced by his lawyer Alexey Sandalov.

12 examinations were appointed in the case, including medical-forensic, ballistic, psychological and psychiatric Alexey Sandalovlawyer Irek Magasumov

He noted that the investigation had already ordered three examinations. It is planned to examine the clothes of Magasumov and his colleague for traces of gunpowder, and the sanity of the accused and witnesses will also be checked.

Currently, the Hero of Russia is in a pre-trial detention center. The case is being investigated by the Main Military Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

Deputy Khinshtein promised to check Magasumov’s case

State Duma Deputy Alexander Khinshtein reported on September 29 that the case of the deputy commander of the 74th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade, Irek Magasumov, had been requested for verification by the Main Military Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.

According to him, there are a lot of questions in the case that cast doubt on the officer’s involvement in the random murder, despite the fact that there is a confession in it.

At the same time, the case includes the confession of another officer, who admits that it was he who accidentally fired his pistol, fatally wounding the girl. The crime weapon itself was found during a search of him the next day. A number of colleagues say that he confessed to them what he had done and even shaved off his beard so that he would not be identified Alexander Khinshtein State Duma deputy

Khinshtein promised to keep the progress of the investigation under special control. He also said that Magasumov himself asks to be returned to the zone of the special military operation.

Magasumov was arrested after the death of a girl in Lugansk

The Hero of Russia, holder of three Orders of Courage, has been in a pre-trial detention center since August. According to the investigation, on August 11, Magasumov and the senior lieutenant met two girls in a Luhansk bar. They asked to shoot with a pistol, and in the end one of the bullets hit one of them.

The defendant’s defense claims that Magasumov went to help a colleague and was not present at the fatal moment. The accidental shot was fired by a senior lieutenant, who confessed to it, but investigators detained the lieutenant colonel.

On October 13, the court in Lugansk left the officer’s preventive measure unchanged. Lawyers filed a complaint against the detention of their client in a pre-trial detention center, which will be considered by the Southern District Military Court.

On November 10, a military court remanded the officer in custody. Thus, the defense’s appeal seeking his release was rejected.